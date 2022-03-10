‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler was detained as a bank robber









Ryan Coogler is one of the most prominent filmmakers around, known for directing critically acclaimed and financially successful projects such as Fruitvale Station and Black Panther. Last year, Coogler’s production company also signed a massive deal with Disney+ which includes the development of a series based in the Black Panther universe and it will feature Wakanda.

Despite all of this, Coogler was harassed earlier this year when he went to withdraw money from Bank of America. Worried about being recognised and wanting to keep a low profile, Coogler slipped a note to the bank employee which said: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

According to the reports that have surfaced since then, the teller informed her supervisor and called the police because they thought Coogler was a bank robber. The Bank maintained that they only followed this procedure because Coogler’s request raised an alarm in the bank’s system when it was being processed.

The police officers arrived at the scene and immediately detained two people waiting for the director in an SUV before handcuffing Coogler and bringing him outside. After the quick investigation, the police and the bank apologised to Coogler. They blamed the teller for calling the cops but the director rightly asked for all their badge numbers.

“This situation should never have happened,” Coogler said, while talking about the incident in a recent interview and how it affected him but he has moved on from the debacle and claimed that he was satisfied with their apologies. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on,” he added.