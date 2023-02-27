How Björk “changed everything” for Paramore’s Hayley Williams









Most artists can pinpoint a moment when their life changed direction because of a specific song or album. For Paramore singer Hayley Williams, her discovery of Björk was crucial in her musical journey and opened her eyes to a world beyond mainstream pop.

Williams began making music as a teenager after moving to Tennessee from Mississippi, where she met future Paramore bandmates, Josh and Zac Farro. Her first musical venture was part of a local funk cover band, which allowed Williams to develop her talent. As a result, the music industry began to notice her, and as a 14-year-old, Williams signed with Atlantic Records, which wanted to make her into a teen superstar.

However, Williams had no interest in solo superstardom and refused to allow the record label to package her as they originally intended. The singer put her foot down and demanded they allow her to form an authentic band with her friends, which became Paramore. If Björk didn’t waltz into Williams’ life in an alternate universe, then perhaps she wouldn’t have resisted Atlantic’s pressures, and Paramore would cease to exist.

During an interview with British Company (via Music News), Williams explained how the Icelandic singer’s track ‘Human Behaviour’ made her re-evaluate what kind of artist she wanted to be and leave her pop ambitions behind. “The first time I heard this song really changed everything for me; I wanted to be able to sing everything – every single note – she could sing,” Williams said. “This song jolted me out of my boyband phase, and her voice still inspires me.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Okay Player, Williams noted “my love for Björk and Thom Yorke” were the two most noticeable inspirations on her debut solo album, Petals For Armor. On this record, the singer audibly replicated her first musical hero more overtly than in her previous work with Paramore, and the influence is clear to hear. Whereas, in the past, her love of the Icelandic artist is more hidden when she reconvenes with her bandmates.

Additionally, in 2020, as part of the series of covers Williams produced during quarantine, she released an acoustic version of Björk’s track, ‘Unison’, from 2001’s Vespertine. In the post’s caption, the Paramore singer wrote: “I’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year, but I guess that will have to wait until some other time. Anyway, this one has to be in my top five – ‘Unison’. Apologies for the crudely casual rendition, but it sure felt good.”

The cover of ‘Unison’ represented a wholesome full-circle moment as Williams paid tribute to the musician who “changed everything” for her and helped her believe it was possible to have the career she has today.

