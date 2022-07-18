Billy Corgan announces virtual concert for Highland Park victims









Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins mastermind, has announced the virtual concert ‘Together and Together Again’ in support of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that took place earlier this month.

The show is scheduled to take place at 8pm CST on Wednesday, July 27th, and is to be live-streamed for free on The Smashing Pumpkins’s official YouTube channel. It will be hosted at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, the tea house and venue that Corgan owns with his partner, Chloé Mendel.

The audience can donate to the cause via the actual stream, as well as by purchasing merchandise such as tees and a poster by Gary Baseman, all of which are available on the webstore of the event. All of the profits are to be donated to the Highland Park Community Foundation.

Corgan announced ‘Together and Together Again’ in a video posted to social media, and in it, he explained that he’s lived in Highland Park for 20 years. He opened Madame Zuzu’s in 2011, and per a report in Rolling Stone, it is so close to where the tragedy happened that he and Mendel had to close it for a week in order to help the FBI’s investigation.

As well as a performance by The Smashing Pumpkins frontman, the live concert will also feature appearances from the band’s drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, saxophonist Frank Catalano, and many other currently-unannounced guests, including “other parts of the Pumpkins family”.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan and Mendel articulated in the short video. “It’s very close to our hearts, and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

Many prominent rock musicians have pledged their support to the victims of the shootings. Just last week, pop-punks Fall Out Boy donated $100,000 (£83,000) to Everytown, a non-profit organisation that advocates for gun control in protest of gun violence.

TOGETHER and TOGETHER AGAIN, July 27 at 8 CST, a benefit for the Highland Park Community Foundation directed to its July 4th Victims Response Fund. Join us for a special virtual concert on Youtube https://t.co/QUSgpeRmxj pic.twitter.com/jz0inbEvTk — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 15, 2022

