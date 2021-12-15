Billie Eilish says watching porn as a child "destroyed my brain"









During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, popstar du jour Billie Eilish explained that her song ‘Male Fantasy’ is based on real experiences. Discussing pornography, she told the host that she started watching porn when she was 11-years-old which she said had “destroyed her brain”.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” she told Stern. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest”. She said she was drawn to X-rated material in order to feel like “one of the guys”.

The star then recalled watching a lot of “abusive” videos at a young age, which she thinks culminated in her suffering from night terrors and sleep paralysis. She explained: “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn”.

She then discussed how she believes porn warps expectations and put her and many young adults in uncomfortable situations. “The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she admitted. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK”.

Showing just how unrealistic porn is, she stated: “The way that vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that”.

At other points in the interview, the ‘No Time To Die‘ singer discussed the trials and tribulations of dating as a megastar, her appearance on Saturday Night Live, and opened up about her battle with Covid-19, where she told Stern, “If I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died”.

This is why the world loves Billie Eilish. At the green age of 19, she’s already used her huge platform to discuss real-life topics that affect everyone and for just causes. She’s remained down to earth and honest, something a lot of older pop stars could learn from.

Watch Billie Eilish on The Howard Stern Show below.