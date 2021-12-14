Billie Eilish opens up about Covid-19 battle









In a recent interview, Billie Eilish revealed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and struggled to shake off the stubborn virus despite being fully vaccinated. Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, the singer said: “It was bad. I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost”.

She went on to express her support of the vaccine programme, which, as the Omicron wave approaches, is more important than ever. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad,” Eilish said. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of Covid, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish also spoke about her experience of hosting last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, an appearance that also saw her feature as the episode’s musical guest. It was quite the tall order, and, according to Eilish, she was incredibly anxious in the run-up to the show.

Describing her Saturday Night Live appearance, the 19-year-old singer said: “Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life, it was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous,” the singer said before adding that the build-up was “fucking nuts… I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all”.

Billie Eilish offered up two stunning performances from her recent album Happier Than Ever, for which she was joined by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell. Together, the pair performed a stripped-back rendition of ‘Male Fantasy’ and the album’s title track.

Eilish also took part in a number of Saturday Night Live sketches, including “hip-hop nativity” – in which she played a break-dancing nurse – and a parody of a commercial for a hotel chain. Next weekend, Charlie XCX will grace the SNL stage, serving as the musical guest for December 18th’s episode.