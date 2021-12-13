Billie Eilish performs cuts from 'Happier Than Ever' on SNL









Serving as both the musical guest and the host of this week’s Saturday Night Live, Billie Eilish offered up two stunning performances from her recent album Happier Than Ever. As always, the 19-year-old Eilish was accompanied by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell. Together, the pair performed a stripped-back rendition of ‘Male Fantasy’ from a set designed to look much like the dark living room that features in the self-directed music video that Eilish shared last week.

Billie and Finneas were later joined by a drummer for a full-band performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’, once again from a set created to replicate the setting for the track’s dramatic music video, which sees Eilish lounging apathetically in a lush living room before the roof blows off and the singer finds herself howling into a violent storm.

As host, Eilish also took part in a number of Saturday Night Live sketches, including “hip-hop nativity”, in which she played a break-dancing nurse, and a parody of a commercial for a hotel chain. Next weekend, Charlie XCX will grace the SNL, serving as the musical guest for December 18th’s episode.

Eilish has made an incredible number of television appearances of late. As well as performing a reworked rendition of ‘Happier Than Ever’ on the kid’s TV show, Sesame Street, the star has also appearances on pretty much every late-night chat show going.

In addition, Eilish also appeared in a Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert held in Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Starring as Sally, Eilish performed ‘Sally’s Song’ and ‘Simply Meant To Be’, a duet with the film’s composer and voice of Jack Skellington, Danny Elfman.

Eilish, the youngest star to top the festival’s bill, has also been confirmed as a headliner for Glastonbury 2022. Currently, the only artist to have been officially announced, the singer will take to the main stage on Friday night; an exciting prospect for organiser Emily Eavis show took to Twitter to write: “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” Neither can we, Emily. Neither can we.