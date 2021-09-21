Watch Billie Eilish give three new 'Happier Than Ever' tracks their live debut







Billie Eilish graced the stage of the Life Is Beautiful festival last night, giving three more tracks from her latest album Happier Than Ever their live debut.

The singer headlined day three of the American festival, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eilish performed one of her first live sets in over 18 months, wowing the audience with a blend of new and old material.

Eilish’s set began with a rendition of ‘Bury A Friend’, followed by ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’. Eilish was soon overcome with excitement and took a moment to express this to the crowd: “This feels like a dream I’ve had many, many times in the last year… I can’t tell you how excited I am to be with you guys and to see all of your beautiful faces. You guys want to give me all the energy you’ve been saving up for a year and a half? Please, I would be honoured,” she said.

Following screams of appreciation from the crowd, Eilish burst into three new songs from Happier Than Ever, I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘NDA’ and ‘Therefore I Am’. Throughout her set, the generation-defining singer performed several more tracks from her latest album, including the title track, ‘Halley’s Comet’, ‘Billie Bossa Nova’, ‘Oxcytocin’, ‘Lost Cause’, ‘OverHeated’ and ‘Your Power’.

Eilish’s performance at Life Is Beautiful comes just a day after her much-anticipated return to the stage at the iHeart Radio Festival. That show was comprised of five songs from the breadth of her discography.

The short set included the live debut of ‘Happier Than Ever’, ‘Oxytocin’ and ‘Everything I Wanted’. Eilish also performed ‘Bad Guy’ from her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? With the release of Happier Than Ever, Eilish has cemented herself as the voice of a generation, winning the praise of critics and fans alike.

Now that she is performing live again, it looks like Eilish is about to embark on a new chapter of her already incredibly successful career.

See a clip of the performance, below.

