Billie Eilish takes to the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival







In her first live show since the Covid-19 pandemic started, Billie Eilish took to the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. The singer performed a set that included songs from the breadth of her discography, including ‘Happier Than Ever’, ‘Oxytocin’, ‘Everything I Wanted’, ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Bury a Friend’.

Eilish was clearly excited to be performing live again and took the time to encourage her audience, most of whom have spent the last 18 months locked indoors: “It’s been a year and a half, what the fuck. Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun. It’s going to be amazing. Forget everything that’s shitty in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, OK?” she said.

The pop singer, like many of her contemporaries, was stung was the worldwide pandemic, which forced her to cut her Where Do We Go? tour short almost as soon as it began back in March 2020.

But Eilish’s performance in Las Vegas is set to be just the first of many. She will perform at the Life Is Beautiful, Austin City Limits, Governors Ball, and Firefly festivals in the coming weeks. She is also set to embark on a UK tour to promote her recent album Happier Than Ever, for which she will be supported by Arlo Parks, Jungle, and Girl In Red. The tour is set to kick off in June 2022, with a potential set at the Glastonbury festival, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Since its release earlier in the year, Happier Than Ever has proved to be Eilish’s most successful musical venture to date. It topped album charts in the US and the UK and has cemented the singer as one of the most prominent artists of her generation.

You can watch Billie Eilish’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival below.

