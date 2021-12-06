Billie Eilish reveals self-directed music video for ‘Male Fantasy’









Billie Eilish has revealed that she is set to release the music video for ‘Male Fantasy’ that saw her take on a directorial and editing role as the star continues to expand her growing skill set.

The video is set to premiere at 17:00 GMT today (December 6th) with a slew of fans already sharing their excitement in the comments section as they await the song going live.

Eilish took to social media to reveal the details of the video and was kind enough to grace fans with a short taster clip of her work with the video. You can check out the clip below.

Alongside directing and editing her own video, Eilish’s schedule looks to be one of the busiest in showbiz. Having converted the 007 brigade with her James Bond theme, Billie Eilish’s world domination is set to target a younger generation as she teams up with her brother Finneas once more for the Pixar film Turning Red.

According to the press release, “In this special version of Billie’s hit song ‘Happier Than Ever’, the Grammy award-winning artist and The Count serenade each other about how when they’re counting together, numbers sound so much better and it makes them happier than ever! Throughout the clip, there are also appearances from many other Muppets as well, including Big Bird.”

What’s more, the star is also set to pull an iconic double-bill session on Saturday Night Live as both the host and the music presenter as she takes to the iconic stage on December 11th.

The official music video for “Male Fantasy”, directed and edited by Billie, is out tomorrow at 9am PT. https://t.co/jSBYGgy5Kq pic.twitter.com/bjDMYkX1Id — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 5, 2021