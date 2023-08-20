Billie Eilish says the process for her next album is “completely different”









American singer Billie Eilish has discussed her forthcoming album, revealing that it’s been created using a different process to spice things up.

Speaking in a new episode of Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Eilish explained that she’s experienced a “big jump” between the ages of 18 and 21. She had to convince herself that, although her creative outlook may have changed, she hadn’t “lost it”.

Following her 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and 2021’s Happier Than Ever, Eilish is now shaping up to release a third. Last November, Eilish confirmed that she and her brother Finneas had “started the process of making an album”.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of her creative process. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.'”

Reflecting on her relationship with her brother, Eilish explained that they had found great chemistry while working on Happier Than Ever.

“We were like, ‘We’ve got it all figured out; this is how we’re going to do it from now on, and it works really well’,” Eilish said. “And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older – and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump. Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

Eilish added that she had to “convince myself that it’s OK and that I haven’t lost it; it’s just different”.

“The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then,” she added. “The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking,” she explained.

Adding: “I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change; it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

