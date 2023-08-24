Billie Eilish believes Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’ “changed music”









The American pop superstar Billie Eilish has influences that spread far and wide. In a new conversation with fellow star Dua Lipa, she picked out Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die as a particular favourite that “changed music.”

During a recent episode of Lipa’s BBC Sounds podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the famed host asked Eilish: “What albums did you listen to growing up, and what did they mean to you then and now?”

“Born to Die by my girl Lana,” Eilish replied. “I feel that that album changed music and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible. I would say Because the Internet by Childish Gambino was another one that really, really changed how I viewed music and albums specifically.”

“Justin Bieber’s Believe, baby. That’s my shit. I can’t… Also Journals, Justin Bieber, Journals. Those are some great albums front to back, very, very good. Got to be honest, Wiped Out by The Neighbourhood,” she added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Eilish revealed that her forthcoming third studio album has been created by a totally new process.

“Everything is different about it,” she said. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.'”

Reflecting on her creative relationship with her brother, Finneas, Eilish explained that they had found great chemistry while working on her latest album, Happier Than Ever.

“We were like, ‘We’ve got it all figured out; this is how we’re going to do it from now on, and it works really well’,” she said. “And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older – and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump. Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

Eilish added that she had to “convince myself that it’s OK and that I haven’t lost it; it’s just different”.

“The way that I exist in the room is different; my voice has completely changed since then,” she added. “The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking,” she explained.

Adding: “I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change; it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

Listen to the podcast episode in full below.