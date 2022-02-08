Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish earns nomination for 'No Time To Die'









The 20-year old musician Billie Eilish has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song following her soundtrack contribution for last year’s James Bond picture No Time To Die, the final instalment with Daniel Craig as 007.

The announcement came this afternoon (February 8th) during the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, marking the latest development in what has been a turbulent year for the young star.

Eilish wrote the theme for No Time To Die with her brother Finneas as producer and co-writer. In a statement last year, she said of the opportunity: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Her brother Finneas, added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The franchise is famous for its musical opening sequences and has attracted soundtrack contributions from the likes of Paul McCartney, Jack White, Shirley Bassey and Adele over the years.

James Bond films have been no stranger to Oscar nominations, but only twice before has a James Bond film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. In 2013, Adele won the award for her song ‘Skyfall’ and in 2016, Sam Smith won the award for his song Writing’s On The Wall’ for the film Spectre.

With a flourish in original song wins for James Bond title tracks in recent years, will Billie Eilish manage to continue the streak?

We will have to wait until Sunday, March the 27th this year to find out. Until then, revisit the classy title track Billie Eilish created for No Time To Die, and see the full nominations list, below.

Original Song Oscar nominations:

‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

‘Down to Joy’ – Van Morrison (Belfast)

‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

‘Somehow You Do’ – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)