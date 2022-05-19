Billie Eilish names her favourite film of all time









Few people capture the angst and frenetic energy of Generation Z better than the pop sensation Billie Eilish. Discovered at the tender age of 13 on SoundCloud after releasing ‘Ocean Eyes’ in 2015, Eilish forged an early career defined by youthful popularity, amplifying the feelings of a 21st-century generation as she grew from strength to strength, outgrowing the humble streaming platform.

Less interested in amplifying the teenage emotions of fickle romance, much like her peer Justin Bieber, Eilish felt more of a connection with the sombre sentiment of contemporary youth.

Rising to popularity with a lack of distinct upbeat pop songs, the lyrics of Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas, illustrate why she has had such a monumental influence on the current generation of youth, consolidating the feelings of her teenage fans, whilst facilitating a creative output to cope with such emotions, she has undoubtedly become the voice of a generation.

Having grown up and matured within the limits of the rise of social media, the success of Billie Eilish has been tracked from day one, with Vanity Fair quick on the scene with a video about the rising star premiering in 2017. Every year since then, the publication has revisited this early interview with the star who grows older with every annual iteration, demonstrating how the singer has matured throughout the years.

One of the questions asked repeatedly throughout each interview is “What’s your favourite movie,” every time being met with the same response by Eilish, “Fruitvale Station”. Whilst she still holds a great deal of love for the 2013 drama directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, it seems as though this choice has been swayed in recent years.

Interviewed again in December 2021, Billie Eilish this time responded, “I recently saw a movie called I Origins which was so, so good,” she explained, adding, “I had no idea what it was and Finneas showed it to me, randomly, in the airport and it was amazing”.

Released in 2014, the science fiction romance by director Mike Cahill starring Michael Pitt, Brit Marling and Steven Yeun tells the story of a molecular biologist who uncovers a complicated discovery that changes life on earth forever. Intricate and imaginative, the film was a significant success at Sundance Film Festival but failed to penetrate into the major awards shows.

As well as her love for I Origins and Fruitvale Station, Eilish also spoke on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards about some of her other all-time favourites. Announcing a love for anything dark and scary, the singer pointed to the likes of the modern horror classic The Babadook by Jennifer Kent as well as the Lynne Ramsay adaptation of We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Take a look at the trailer for Billie Eilish’s favourite movie, I Origins, below.