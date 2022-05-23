Billie Eilish opens up about living with Tourette’s Syndrome









Billie Eilish has spoken at length about her battles with Tourette’s Syndrome in a new interview. She disclosed her illness in an interview with David Letterman, performed as part of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series on Netflix. Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are just some of the luminaries who have taken part in the series.

“What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know,” Eilish revealed, stating that she has been battling the condition since she was 11 years old. “I really love answering questions about it, because it’s very very interesting. And I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it.” The singer revealed to Letterman that talking does not make it worse, but revealed that she could learn more about it.

“These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me, but for me, they’re very exhausting,” she added. “When I’m moving around, I’m not even ticcing at all,” she explained.

Eilish recently won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making it the third Bond song in a row to do so. Adele won the 2013 gong for SkyFall, and Sam Smith received an Oscar for 2015’s ‘Writings On The Wall’. Aged 18 when she released the song – the film No Time To Die was postponed from an April 2020 release to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – Eilish is also the youngest singer to perform a Bond number.

Artists have ranged from rock stalwarts Paul McCartney and Chris Cornell to pop sensations A-ha and Madonna in their efforts to keep the Bond brand contemporary and slick.

In other Eilish related news, the singer has announced the formations of ‘Overheated’, a six-day summit predicated on the importance of climate in London this year. The event will take place on June 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 25th, and 26th, and will take place in the O2 stadium in London, boasting unique performances, panels and talks which will be spread across the festival over the two-week event.

Eilish is concerned for the welfare of the planet, and the singer has tried to maintain a concerned face as she discusses the future ramifications of the world’s geography. Musical artists Sigrid and Love Ssega will perform on June 16th.