'Black Mirror' confirmed for season 6 on Netflix









Black Mirror, everyone’s favourite dystopian sci-fi series, which began in 2011, has been renewed for another season through Netflix. The show follows an anthology format that has shifted with more recent seasons, with the most recent season five only containing three episodes.

In addition to the shifts in episode format, the later seasons of Black Mirror have also begun to see more advantageous casting choices, from higher-profile actors like Topher Grace and Bryce Dallas Howard to the inclusion of Miley Cyrus in a central role. Reports from Variety suggest that casting for the new season is currently in process as of May 16th.

Even with the confirmation of the new season, details are few and far between. It’s simply too early to discern casting choices and release dates. However, the new season is said to be an even more cinematic effort than the last, and contain more episodes.

Back in 2020, show creator Charlie Booker spoke openly about his uncertainty for the future of the show: “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” he said, adding: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Booker even discussed the possibility of another interactive experience similar to Bandersnatch. “By the end I was saying, ‘Oh I’ve got an idea’. It’s definitely something I would do again and I think there are lots of ways to tackle it. The biggest challenge is narratively. It would have to justify being interactive otherwise, why put yourself through that?”

Whether or not that will make its way into the new season has yet to be confirmed. If you want to get caught up, you can stream all five available seasons of Black Mirror on Netflix.