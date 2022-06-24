Billie Eilish names her favourite songs by The Beatles









It hasn’t taken long for Billie Eilish to become one of the most influential artists of modern music, with the musician due to become the youngest ever headliner when she takes to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022 at the mere age of 20.

Gaining public attention back in 2015 with the release of her song ‘Ocean Eyes’ on Soundcloud, the artist has gone on to become one of the most important artists of contemporary culture, rising to prominence at a similar time to her childhood idol, Justin Bieber who enjoyed also enjoyed a meteoric rise.

Both discovered at the tender age of 13 on separate social media platforms, Eilish and Bieber individually forged an early career defined by youthful popularity as they amplified the feelings of a 21st-century generation. Whilst Bieber achieved this with mushy lyrics of puppy love and doughy-faced good looks, Eilish, who herself was a fan of his, translated less the feelings of fickle romance, and more the sombre sentiment of contemporary youth.

Eilish maintains this sombre edge throughout the lyrics of her discography, illustrating just why she has had such a monumental influence on the current generation of young people. Consolidating the feelings of her teenage fans, whilst facilitating a creative output for such enigmatic emotions, makes her the leading voice of a generation. A far cry from the screaming fans of The Beatles, Eilish’s supporters are sympathetic individuals, after all, they are no different in age or attitude to the musician herself.

Speaking of The Beatles, Eilish herself was a considerable fan, with the musician having repeatedly expressed her love for John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star.

With her appreciation for the band in mind, Vanity Fair set out to ask the musician for her picks for her favourite Beatles songs of all time, with the artist picking out some interesting choices. “I love ‘Something’, I love ‘Julia’, I love ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’” she states, clearly not restricting her choices to just one album as she picks tracks from each of Abbey Road, the White Album and Please Please Me.

Not satisfied with listing just these three, however, Eilish adds two more picks in the form of ‘Anna (Go To Him)’ from Please Please Me and ‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ from Abbey Road, before stating, “Gosh, I could go on and on. I love The Beatles”.

Soon to appear on the same listing as her hero Paul McCartney at Glastonbury Festival 2022, Eilish is headlining the iconic event alongside the former Beatle as well as the hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar. Eilish has previously paid her respects to the music of the influential band, however, performing the song ‘Yesterday’ at the Academy Awards in 2020.

Check out her beautiful performance, below.