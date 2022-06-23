Paul McCartney announces tiny pre-Glastonbury club gig









Just days before he’s set to become the oldest headliner in Glastonbury history, Paul McCartney has announced a surprise club gig the day before his headlining slot at the festival.

McCartney will be holding a special intimate show at the Cheese & Grain club in Frome, just down the street from the Glastonbury Festival grounds. It’s the same venue that the Foo Fighters played at before their own headlining gig at the festival back in 2017.

“@paulmccartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? OK then! Tickets are available now from our box office in person only. First come, first served.” As expected, a mass rush to the box office has started at the venue and, within 15 minutes of the original announcement, tickets were already sold out.

“In 24 hours time from now Paul McCartney will be performing live, here in Frome, at the Cheese and Grain,” the venue announced earlier today. “Tickets for this extraordinary experience are available now from our box office in person only and will be available on a strictly first come first served basis.

“The box office will be open for extended hours this evening until tickets have sold out,” the statement added. “What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend. What an amazing treat… we are told this won’t be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises.”

McCartney’s show will start at 5PM, lively so that Macca get some early rest for his headlining slot the following night.

SOLD OUT. Thank you Frome 👍 pic.twitter.com/uFZwv6rbld — Cheese & Grain Frome (@cheeseandgrain) June 23, 2022