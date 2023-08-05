Billie Eilish dedicates ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza









During her performance at Lollapalooza, Billie Eilish dedicated ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who passed away earlier this week.

Cloud passed away earlier this week at his family home in Oakland, California, aged 25. The news prompted a wave of tributes from his family, co-stars and fans. During her performance at the Chicago festival Lollapalooza, Eilish performed ‘Never Felt So Alone’, which featured in the second season of Euphoria. After completing the track, Eilish said: “R.I.P. to Angus Cloud, everybody”.

The 21-year-old musician’s performance came after Cloud’s friend and co-star, Dominic Fike, paid tribute to him during his show at 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas. He said: “I guess I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often. I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird”.

Continuing: “I was on my way to get a massage, which sounds so f****** stupid, at the time, and I got this call. And it f***** me up, obviously. I still got the massage. I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, go ahead,’ you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… You know when things just feel trivial? You feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out.”

Concluding, Fike added: “I sometimes look at people like sparks. I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark…You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He’s a f****** good dude. I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, ‘No, do the show, have fun'”.

Elsewhere, Cloud’s Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney paid tribute to him in a statement. She discussed the copious amounts of joy the late actor had brought to her life, saying, “Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter”.

Later in the letter, Sweeney explained how blessed she was for having known Cloud, continuing, “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same”.