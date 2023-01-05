Watch Billie Eilish’s cover of Ben Folds' song ‘Still’









Billie Eilish has shared her cover of Ben Folds’ ‘Still’, a rarity from his back catalogue.

Originally, Folds created the song in question for the soundtrack of the Dreamworks Animation film Over The Hedge in 2006. The children’s movie boasted a star-studded cast with Bruce Willis, Steve Carell, William Shatner, Garry Shandling, Wanda Sykes, and Avril Lavigne lending their voices to the animation.

Eilish uploaded the 51-second cover to her TikTok account, which appears to be filmed from her home. In the video, she sings: “I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything, You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily, It’s only change, it’s only everything I know, It’s only change, and I’m only changing.”

Meanwhile, Eilish has recently completed the North American leg of her Happier Than Ever tour. The run of dates included three nights at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, and Eilish welcomed a collection of special guests for the occasion.

On the first show of her three-night residency, Eilish was joined by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a rendition of ‘My Hero’. In the same set, she was also joined by Phoebe Bridgers, and the pair delivered a thundering performance of ‘Motion Sickness’, which appeared on Bridgers’ debut album from 2017.

For the second show, Eilish raised the stakes by bringing out Childish Gambino to perform ‘Redbone’. Gambino is an artist who Eilish has admired from afar since she was a child, and the chance to perform with Donald Glover was a teenage dream for Eilish.

When Eilish and her brother Finneas took over Apple Music for a radio show in 2020, they played the songs that meant the most to them, including ‘Bonfire’ from Gambino’s debut album, Camp. “This is from the album I think both me and Finneas found Donald Glover through. Incredible album,” Eilish told listeners. “The first song I heard ever from him, and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap, was ‘Heartbeat’ from this album.”

Listen to Eilish’s cover of ‘Still’ below.