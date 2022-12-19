Billie Eilish welcomes special guest Childish Gambino to perform 'Redbone'









During her show in Inglewood, California, Billie Eilish welcomed Childish Gambino on stage to perform his hit song, ‘Redbone’.

On the first show of her three-night residency, Eilish was joined by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a rendition of ‘My Hero’. In the same set, she was also joined by Phoebe Bridgers, and the pair delivered a thundering performance of ‘Motion Sickness’, which appeared on Bridgers’ debut album from 2017.

For the second show, Eilish raised the stakes by bringing out Childish Gambino to perform ‘Redbone’. Gambino is an artist who Eilish has admired from afar since she was a child, and the chance to perform with Donald Glover was a teenage dream for Eilish.

When Eilish and her brother Finneas took over Apple Music for a radio show in 2020, they played the songs that meant the most to them, including ‘Bonfire’ from Gambino’s debut album, Camp. “This is from the album I think both me and Finneas found Donald Glover through. Incredible album,” Eilish told listeners. “The first song I heard ever from him, and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap, was ‘Heartbeat’ from this album.”

She continued: “From then on, everybody knows that Donald Glover is like… one of my all-time favourite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolise about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Noisey in 2019, Eilish was asked to pick between Eminem, Drake and Childish Gambino — which proved to be a straightforward question for the singer. “I’d have to say Childish Gambino, one billion per cent,” she responded. “Childish Gambino created me dude, I don’t even know. That’s a god, you can’t even put him in a list with other people.”

Watch Childish Gambino and Billie Eilish perform ‘Redbone’ below.