Billie Eilish claims ‘Bad Guy’ is “the stupidest song in the world”









Billie Eilish has declared her 2019 monster hit ‘Bad Guy’ as “the stupidest song in the world” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During an interview on the talk show, which recently returned to air following the end of the writers’ strikes in Hollywood, Kimmel asked the singer-songwriter if there was a track in her back catalogue which makes her “cringe a little”.

In response, Eilish admitted: “Well, objectively, Bad Guy is like the stupidest song in the world.” She added of the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go song: “But it’s really good. Oh, my god, don’t gasp.”

As the audience laughed at her admittance, Eilish explained: “But it’s just like you have to understand. You have to have, like, humour in it. Like, that song is I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb.” She noted: It’s literally, like, ”Duh.” Like, what does that mean?”.

Kimmel then reassured Eilish by saying “it works” and “they love the ‘Duh'”, to which she responded, “Well, it definitely works.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Eilish spoke about the heartwarming fan reaction to her song ‘What Was I Made For?’ which appeared on the Barbie soundtrack. “When the song started to have a life of its own there, I spent one night staying up late looking at all the videos,” she remarked.

Eilish revealed she spent a whole evening glued to her phone watching emotional videos from fans, noting, “It ruined my night. It made me glow that I’m being a voice for women in a way. But I also thought about how it’s just devastating to be a woman.”

Recently, Eilish appeared on a new episode of Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, and provided light on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of her creative process. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

Watch Eilish on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.