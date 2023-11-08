Bill Murray stars in the new trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

The new trailer has been released for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the latest instalment in the beloved franchise that began in 1984, starring Bill Murray.

Continuing the story from the 2021 movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire will follow the family of Egon Spengler, including daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two grandchildren Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trever (Finn Wolfhard), as they take on a new threat to civilisation. This time, they’re facing up to a chilly haunting, setting out to figure out why and how residents of New York have been frozen to death.

Once again, the young cast isn’t alone, with the original Ghostbusters cast, including Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd, also returning to the fold. In addition, the likes of Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani have been added.

Gil Kenan will take over in the director’s chair in place of Afterlife’s Jason Reitman. Kenan previously co-wrote Afterlife and helmed 2006’s Monster House, the Poltergeist remake and the festive treat A Boy Called Christmas.

Fans of the 1980s comedy sci-fi franchise had long been hoping for a third film in the series since 1989, but many were left disappointed by the 2016 reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. 2021’s Afterlife resurrected some hope in the franchise, however, largely thanks to Jason Reitman being at the helm, the son of the director of the original movie, Ivan Reitman.

The movie was stylistically inspired by the success of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which was itself inspired by the 1980s science fiction. Afterlife even cast the series favourite Finn Wolfhard in a major role alongside the contemporary comedy icon Paul Rudd.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below, which is due for release on March 29, 2024.