‘Stranger Things’ season five production halted because of writers strike









The production of the fifth season of Stranger Things has been paused because of the writers strike in Hollywood. The final season of the highly popular science fiction show on Netflix had been well underway, but now its creators, the Duffer brothers, have announced on social media that production cannot currently move forward.

They wrote, “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. WGA Strong.”

The strike is affecting several films and TV shows in Hollywood at the moment. Many writers of the Writers Guild of America have been taking part in a walk-out following several major studios in the Californian city not offering their members of staff decent pay grades.

Late-night talk shows such as those presented by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have been adversely affected, as has Saturday Night Live. Marvel Studios have brought the production of Blade to a halt until the strike is resolved. Principal production had been expected to begin on the film in Atlanta in November.

