Big Thief perform on 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden









American indie rock band have made their third appearance on live television, having performed ‘Certainty’ on The Late Late Show With James Corden, following recent stints on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. All three performances were recorded remotely.

Big Thief are a lo-fi indie outfit, comprising of members are Adrianne Lenker (guitar, vocals), Buck Meek (guitar, harmony vocals), Max Oleartchik (bass), and James Krivchenia (drums), the quartet piling together to create something grander and more impactful. The band are uncomfortable with pigeonholing and genre classification, preferring to classify the music as “Big Thief”.

“We don’t need to be anything. If things sound weird, or funny, or bad, then that’s how it sounds,” Lenker recalled in an interview. “I’m learning that we can’t not be Big Thief. Even if we’re trying something and it’s not working, what makes something us is just that we did it together.”

The band released their first album, Masterpiece, in 2016. Receiving a strong critical reaction, the album spearheaded a trajectory for the band that they are still enjoying. Their most recent effort, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, came out in 2022, showcasing the band’s continued growth as artists.

James Corden has announced that he is set to leave The Late Late Show in 2023. Corden is a former actor turned television personality and is well known for his role as ‘Smithy’ in Gavin & Stacey. His breakthrough role came in History Boys, an Alan Bennett play that was translated to film, and he also made an appearance in Yesterday, the jukebox musical that highlighted the Lennon and McCartney back catalogue.

Corden claims he always thought he would do it for half a decade before moving on, but ultimately extended his stint on The Late Late Show. He signed a contract to host in 2014, replacing fellow British impresario Craig Ferguson, who hosted the show for the best part of a decade. Whether or not Corden will return to his first love of acting has yet to be seen at this time of print.

Stream ‘Certainty’ below.