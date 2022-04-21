Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker requests silence during concerts









In what some initially believed was going to be the announcement of a Simon & Garfunkel cover, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief has dealt a blow to chatterboxes hoping to attend forthcoming concerts by requesting silence for the benefit of the gig.

“This has been on my mind for a few days now — actually, I should say this has been on my mind for a lot longer than that,” Lenker’s video message to fans began.

Continuing: “When music is happening in a room, and there’s a performer onstage playing and doing their craft, when you enter into that space, try to be mindful of what’s happening, and pay attention, and don’t talk.”

After all, you are there for the music, you have all the time in the world to ramble on. As Lenker adds: “If you want to talk and greet people and socialise, you can totally do that, but when you do it in the room where a performance is going on, other people who are there to listen don’t have any say at all in what’s happening.”

“Sometimes I have this feeling like, ‘If only the room were quiet, this could just be so incredible,’” she added. While some have argued that this seems a little like piety and they are just there to enjoy themselves, most fans have been in full support of her message, claiming it makes for a better time for everyone.

Lenker was particularly pointed with her decree when it came to support acts too. “When you come into this space where music is happening, even if you’re coming just to see a specific act play, be mindful if there is somebody performing and playing, to either listen or at least be quiet so that other people can listen, or go and put yourself elsewhere,” she said.

Concluding: “I just think that, because it’s a common space, people should be able to enjoy the full breadth of what the artist has to offer.”

