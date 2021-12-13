Watch: Ben Gibbard pays tribute to The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith









Ben Gibbard has paid tribute to the late Michael Nesmith of The Monkees in a touching Instagram video after the late musician passed away last week.

The Death Cab for Cutie frontman embarked on a string of covers of Nesmith’s work, explaining that the two became really good friends after he wrote a song for The Monkees six years ago.

Michael Nesmith was the guitar player and most iconoclastic member of the 1960s rock group The Monkees. He passed away on Friday. His family indicated that it was from natural causes. Nesmith was 78.

“I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction, and so many innovative ideas and concepts,” Monkees biographer and manager Andrew Sandoval wrote in a statement on Facebook. “I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved.”

Gibbard followed these sentiments, stating: “I just wanted to play a couple of his songs for you guys because I feel the best way to remember musicians is to play their music.”

Perhaps the most touching moment of the lot, was when Gibbard played the song that he wrote for the Monkees, ‘Me & Magdalena’ from their 2016 album Good Times! The track is undoubtedly one of their best and it is a moment of great pride for Gibbard.

He added: “The fact that New and The Monkees recorded this tune of mine – it’s truly one of the greatest songs of my life, let alone my career. I grew up watching the show and I grew up with the records on in our family house cos my dad was a huge Monkees fan.”

You can check out the tribute below.