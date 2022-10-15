Beck pulls out of supporting Arcade Fire following Win Butler accusations









Beck has pulled out of supporting Arcade Fire on their forthcoming North American tour following accusations of misconduct made against frontman Win Butler by several fans.

The allegations first surfaced a few dates into the band’s world tour back in August. Feist, who was supporting them in Europe, dropped out of her leg of the tour. Now, it would appear that Beck has joined them.

Arcade Fire have replaced him with the Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans. They will open the remainder of the tour which is set to begin on Friday (October 28th) in Washington D.C.

When Feist previously pulled out of the tour, Arcade Fire commented: “We are very sorry to see Leslie [Feist] go home, but completely understand and respect her decision.” This time around neither Beck nor Arcade Fire have commented on last-minute changes to the support act.

Amid the controversy, Win Butler has maintained that all of his sexual interactions were consensual. He has expressed regret for any harm he caused, but has stated that he did not commit sexual misconduct.

Aside from Boukman Eksperyans stepping in as a replacement support act, the tour will continue as planned. You can check out the Haitian band below.

