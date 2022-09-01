The Big Topic: Should Arcade Fire be touring amid sexual misconduct allegations?









Earlier this week, Arcade Fire began their European tour with a show at Dublin’s 3 Arena to a sold-out crowd. Judging by scenes on social media alone, it appeared to be a jubilant way to start their jaunt, and you’d never guess that the band’s frontman, Win Butler, was currently in the middle of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women throughout interactions between 2015 and 2020. He responded to the allegations published in Pitchfork and stated: “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone I have hurt with my behaviour”.

A common theme throughout the allegations appears to be claims that Butler meets the girls at a show when they were aged between 18 and 23. According to the report, he allegedly reaches out to them through social media, and they either meet up or the musician begins ‘sexting’ them.

Butler’s wife, Régine Chassagne, is not just his marital partner but also a vital part of Arcade Fire and the only other founding member of the group who is still with them today. Chassagne’s role in the band is just as pivotal as Butler’s, and her thoughts are important to take into this too.

Chassagne publicly supported her husband and said: “I’ve known Win since before we were ‘famous’, when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent, and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way, and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together”.

This report and Butler’s admittance to committing infidelities have made it difficult for Chassagne, but she has decided to stand by him. Her statement suggests Butler’s behaviour had strained their relationship, but they are now through the other side of the tunnel, and she wants to draw a line under it all.

Her welfare has to be considered at this moment in time when Butler’s alleged exploitation of power has put their relationship under the microscope. However, when he’d likely prefer to hide his face away, Arcade Fire are respecting their touring commitments.

There are an array of reasons why it’s not easy for Arcade Fire to drop their plans to tour at such late notice, such as those in their crew who are dependent on the shows going ahead to pay their rent. However, they should consider why many fans would no longer want to attend their concerts and offer them a full refund.

Speaking to one friend in a moral maze after buying tickets to one of their UK tour dates, they admitted: “I want to show solidarity with those involved but I also wonder whether canning my tickets would be the best course of action on that front”.

They continued: “I mean there are hundreds of acts currently selling out huge shows without hardly any comments regarding the condemnable moments in their past. Thus, I think – perhaps naively – that the story can offer up the best of both worlds given the fact that there seems to me to be enough grey area for mercy to creep in (especially considering we don’t fully know what has gone on), and serve as a learning curve from which the condemnable side of pop culture’s power sways can be rendered a thing of the past, but also where people can be forgiven and we can all still come together for the boon of live music”.

This is likely the stance of most fans with tickets for the tour. They don’t support Butler’s alleged behaviour and find it reprehensible, but they’ll reluctantly attend anyway. Although many have placed their tickets on reselling sites such as TicketSwap and Twickets below face value, there’s unlikely a queue of buyers lining up.

Another person placed in an undesirable position is Feist, the musician who is supporting Arcade Fire across the UK. She’s likely legally tied into the tour. Even if she wanted to pull out, that wouldn’t be possible at such late notice. While se hasn’t publicly commented on the accusations, fans arrived at the venue to see Feist’s merch stall sporting a flyer that read: “All proceeds from Feist merchandise will be donated to Women’s Aid Dublin”.

Ultimately, apart from Butler, everybody involved with this situation deserves sympathy as they have to live with the repercussions of his behaviour. The primary people to pity is the four young women who bravely came forward with their stories. Still, Chassagne and the rest of his bandmates have also been left in a troublesome predicament.

Butler’s alleged behaviour is unsettling, but there is no easy answer regarding what Arcade Fire should do right now, and it’s down to each individual whether they accept Butler’s apology or choose to believe his version of events.

There will be sufferers of sexual abuse who’ve waited months to see Arcade Fire, and regardless of whether the women’s alleged version of events is accurate or not, Butler’s presence will be triggering. Although it will hurt the band’s pockets, from a moral standpoint, they should compromise by offering fans the opportunity to get a full refund rather than leaving those who won’t attend on principle out of pocket. No outcome is perfect, but this would be a compromise.

