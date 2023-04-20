Beck joins Gorillaz for ‘Possession Island’ live on Jimmy Kimmel









American singer-songwriter Beck joined Gorillaz for a brilliant live performance of ‘Possession Island’ for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. The Beck-featuring track appeared on Gorillaz’s eighth studio album, Cracker Island, which arrived in February 2023.

‘Possession Island’ marked the second collaboration between the two artists following ‘The Valley of the Pagans’ from Gorillaz’s 2020 album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. Cracker Island also included collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown.

Beck previously joined Gorillaz to perform ‘Possession Island’ in September 2022 during their Los Angeles tour stop. Jimmy Kimmel Live has become a haunt of sorts for Beck in recent weeks. In February, the ‘Loser’ singer appeared on the show in his own right to perform his latest solo single, ‘Thinking About You’.

Gorillaz are set to return to the stage this weekend to play weekend two of Coachella 2023. They performed a dazzling set last weekend with De La Soul appearing for a rendition of the 2005 classic, ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Elsewhere, Beck is scheduled for a co-headlining trek with Phoenix in August. The so-called Summer Odyssey Tour will feature support from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood.