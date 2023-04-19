Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean replaced by Blink-182 as headliner









Frank Ocean has pulled out of headlining Coachella’s second weekend after suffering an ankle injury during rehearsals last week. He is set to be replaced by Blink-182.

A representative for the singer told Variety: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

“On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” the statement continued. Ocean personally noted: “‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ Frank Ocean.”

A source close to the situation previously told Far Out Ocean’s ankle was injured during on-site rehearsals in the week leading up to weekend one of the festival, which led to many production changes. After damaging his leg during the rehearsals, production was adjusted according to doctors’ advice, which explains why Ocean sat on a stool during the performance. Despite the musician arriving on the stage an hour late on April 16th, his set reportedly lasted 15 minutes longer than initially planned and saw him play 20 songs in total.

After performing a last-minute set during weekend one, Blink-182 are to replace Ocean as the headliner on April 23rd.