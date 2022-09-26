Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut new song in Los Angeles









During their Friday show at the Forum in Los Angeles, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz debuted their new collaboration with Beck (September 23rd). A heady, slowed-down number entitled ‘Possession Island’, is just another reason suggesting that Gorillaz’s upcoming album Cracker Island, is to be a corker.

Cracker Island is set for release on February 24th, 2023, with the band already releasing two singles that rank among some of their best collaborations to date. The first came in the form of the title track that featured Thundercat, and the second was the celebrated ‘New Gold’, which boasted not only Kevin Parker of Tame Impala but Bootie Brown as well.

On Friday night, Gorillaz and Beck performed ‘Possession Island’, alongside their first collaboration ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’, which featured on 2020’s Song Machine, Season One – Strange Timez. Elsewhere in Friday’s show at the Forum, Gorillaz played the Song Machine cut ‘Pac-Man’ live for the first time with ScHoolboy Q.

Alongside Beck, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, Cracker Island boasts a host of stellar collaborators, including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny and Adeleye Omotayond. The acclaimed Greg Kurstin produced it alongside Gorillaz and Remi Kabaka Jr.

An official statement about Cracker Island reads: “Originally based at Kong Studios in West London, the group of musical misfits – Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D – have relocated to Silverlake, California as they recruit new members to join The Last Cult in search of the one truth to fix the world. Reports from the Golden State indicate that Murdoc is in love with the lady next door. Russel is glued to the TV. Noodle is compiling a handbook of wisdom and knowledge. And 2D is busy being 2D.”

Mysteriously, the band’s guitarist, Noodle said: “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.”

