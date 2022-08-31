Gorillaz announce new album 'Cracker Island' to feature Stevie Nicks and Beck









Gorillaz and Tame Impala have officially dropped their first song together, ‘New Gold,’ but that’s not the most exciting thing for the band’s fans. It comes alongside news of the band’s latest album Cracker Island which will also see the Damon Albarn group work with Stevie Nicks, Thundercat and Beck and arrive in 2023.

With collaborations like this, it’s always a bit of curiosity regarding how heavily the featured artist is involved in the song’s production. That’s especially true for Gorillaz, who are currently thriving on guest spots and outside assistance to propel Albarn into the modern age. However, such an eclectic list of performers can only be a good thing.

The new song ‘New Gold’ has become one of the better releases from the group’s expansive studio.

It’s just the latest in a long line of collaborations that Gorillaz have embraced for the Song Machine project, the likes of which have brought in all-time-great talent like Robert Smith, Peter Hook, Schoolboy Q, Elton John, Beck and Thundercat.

The latter of which will feature on the band’s new record also, with both Beck and Thundercat set to appear on Cracker Island if their social media announcement is to be believed. Stevie Nicks is also a name attached to the band, which promises a delightful mixing of styles.