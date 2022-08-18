Watch Beck, Dave Grohl and Tenacious D cover ‘Summer Breeze’









A star-studded lineup comprised of Tenacious D, Dave Grohl, Beck, John C. Reilly and Greg Kurstin have come together to take to the stage during a charity show in Los Angeles, curated by the film director Judd Apatow.

Together, the band performed a cover rendition of ‘Summer Breeze’, the 1972 classic by Seals & Crofts. The benefit gig had been scheduled so that all proceeds from the event would go to Victims First, a charity that provides education in societies and supports victims and survivors of mass casualty crimes.

The Victims First mission statement reads: “VictimsFirst responds immediately to mass casualty crimes by engaging directly with families of the deceased and those wounded both physically and mentally, while also helping the affected community understand the needs of victims/survivors. We work with local, state, and federal governments, care providers, businesses, and the public to ensure that victims/survivors receive the services, comfort, and financial support they need while protecting them from being re-victimized.”

Apatow’s concert took place at the Largo at the Coronet, a 280-person capacity nightclub in LA. It had been Dave Grohl’s first public appearance since the tragic death of his bandmate, the Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, back in March of this year.

Next month will see two tribute concerts for Hawkins take place. The first will be in London on September 3rd, and a Los Angeles concert will follow this on September 27th at the Kia Forum. Streaming options have been made available on the Paramount network.

The Victims First concert saw Beck headline the show and also saw several comedians grace the stage, including Sarah Silverman and Pete Holmes. Tenacious D also delivered a quick set, including a cover of ‘I’m Gonna Keep on Loving You’ by REO Speedwagon.