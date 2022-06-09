Tenacious D release a medley of The Who for gun control









Guitar duo Tenacious D are set to release a selection of favourites that The Who concocted, in an effort to make a stand against gun control. The medley includes vignettes of ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘There’s A Doctor’ and ‘Go To The Mirror’. It represents a change in tone for the band, who have traditionally focused on their own material.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy,” the duo explained, in a statement that was sent to Pitchfork. In the video, Jack Black sings to a collection of pinball centred clips, each more interesting than the one that came before it.

The duo are releasing a 7-inch vinyl version of the medley, and promise to donate every penny to Everytown For Gun Safety, an organisation that advocates for a safer environment for citizens to live in. The medley comes one year after the duo released a medley of Beatle songs that included ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ and ‘The End’. Former Beatle Paul McCartney was delighted by the efforts and personally made his opinion known to the band.

The Beatle bassist is set to play Glastonbury this year, as will fellow pop alumnus Diana Ross, although the younger generations will be ably represented by Billie Eilish, who recently performed the vocal to ‘No Time To Die’, for which she won an Academy Award. The three musicians will be performing on the Pyramid Stage, as will Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kendrick Lamar, Crowded House and Herbie Hancock. The West Holts Stage will hold a more esoteric setlist, including Little Simz, Seun Kuti & Egypt and Yves Tumor.

Founder Michael Eavis is determined to make this a Glastonbury Festival worth attending, particularly as it was postponed in 2020 and 2021. The festival, which will take place later in June, will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the event. It was started in 1970, and has been a home for such stellar performances from David Bowie, Stormzy and Gorillaz.