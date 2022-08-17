Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute gets live streaming options









When Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died while on tour last March, tributes from across the world of music came pouring in. The biggest wound up coming from the band themselves as they organised a pair of large-scale tribute concerts in honour of their fallen bandmate.

To the surprise of nobody, those two shows in Los Angeles and London sold out in a matter of minutes. That left most of the Foo Fighters faithful on the outside looking in, but today there is good news. That’s because Paramount+ have announced that they are partnering with the Foo Fighters to live stream the first of the tribute concerts.

“Music is a powerful connector and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained in a statement. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”

The first concert will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on September 3rd. The entire concert will be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S., with international coverage being handled by Pluto TV and MTV’s YouTube channels. The tribute show will also be available on-demand after the performance on Paramount+ starting September 3rd, with the other services providing on-demand streaming options beginning the week of September 5th.

The London concert will be a star-studded event, with the likes of Liam Gallagher, John Paul Jones, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hyde, Travis Barker, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Supergrass, Mark Ronson and more making appearances. Proceeds from the September 3rd concert will go to the charities Music Support and MusiCares. The London concert will be followed by another tribute concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27th.

No word yet on the streaming options for the Los Angeles concert later this month.