Liam Gallagher, Brian May and Geddy Lee to feature in Taylor Hawkins tribute show









A few days ago, Foo Fighters made their first official statement since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins to announce two tribute shows for their late bandmate. The band promised an all-star lineup for the two concerts, and today we’re getting a look at some of the guests for the first show in London.

Liam Gallagher, who was a noted Foo Fighters chum and fan of Hawkins’ solo song ‘Range Rover Bitch’, will be one of a number of rock stars who will be paying tribute to Hawkins at Wembley Stadium on September 3rd.

Another major inclusion is Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, the two surviving members of legendary prog-rock icons Rush. Hawkins was a major Rush fanatic, having appeared in the documentary Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage before inducting the trio into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl.

One of the biggest questions was who was going to step in and play drums for the show. We’ve got some of those answers now, as Stewart Copeland, drummer for another one of Hawkins’ favourite bands, The Police, will be one of the drummers stepping in behind the stool to fill in for Hawkins.

Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor will also be performing. Hawkins was renowned for his rendition of Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’ during Foo Fighters concerts, so it seems fitting that May and Taylor can return the favour at Wembley.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, the Pretenders lead singer Chrissie Hynde, and producer Mark Ronson are among the other music superstars that will be included on the bill. Other guests include Hawkins’ Alanis Morissette bandmate Chris Chaney, sessions drummer Omar Hakim, British rockers Supergrass, Wolfgang Van Halen and Chevy Metal, Hawkins’ classic rock side project

Most eyebrow-raising of all is a scheduled appearance from comedian Dave Chappelle. Chapelle had previously joined the Foos on stage to sing-speak a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, creating one of the stranger viral moments of the past year.

More artists for the London show are scheduled to be announced. The lineup for the Los Angeles concert will be announced soon as well. Check out the first wave of artists set to pay tribute to Hawkins down below.

London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon.



Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/6vsdo2n5js — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022