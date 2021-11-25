The Beatles cast revealed for Brian Epstein biopic ‘Midas Man’









With the Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back hitting the headlines, The Beatles won’t wait too long before finding our screens again as the band are immortalised once more in the new Brian Epstein biopic, Midas Man.

The film comes with the official tagline: “On Thursday 9th November 1961 a man named Brian descended the stairs to a cellar in Liverpool and changed the world forever.” Helming The Beatles, Epstein became the most famous music manager in history and blazed a trail with his liberal approach.

In the latest casting reveal, Deadline have reported that Jay Leno is set to take on the role of Ed Sullivan, the iconic host on the show bearing his name that helped to launch The Beatles on the far side of the pond.

Elsewhere, picking up the roles of the ‘Fab Four’ will be Jonah Lees starring as John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson will portray Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey-Elledge – who has previous experience playing Liam Gallagher – will play George Harrison (quite how Harrison and Gallagher are similar is anyone’s guess), and last but not least, Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr.

The cast chocked full of up-and-coming talent will also star Peaky Blinders favourite, Adam Lawrence, as Pete Best. And, taking on the role of the Midas Man himself, Brian Epstein, we have Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

Speaking about the casting decisions, director Sara Sugarman explained: “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group they ooze that very visceral feeling of the ’60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.”

So far, the production of the film has been hindered by several delays including former directing Jonas Akerlund dropping out of the project. Thus, no release date has been revealed for the feature as of yet.

You can check out the first peek at the cast getting into their roles below, as well as a clip of The Beatles reacting to the sad passing of Epstein in 1967.

‘Midas Man’ – (Credit: James Loxley)

‘Midas Man’ – (Credit: James Loxley)