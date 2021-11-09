Beach House announce new album 'Once Twice Melody'

Baltimore’s best dream pop phenomenon, Beach House, have announced their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody.
The new record will be the band’s first since the 2018 effort 7. The duo has also announced a unique method of distributing the new record: the 18 songs will be divided up into four different chapters and released one at a time all the way up to the official release date of February 18th.
The first chapter of the album, featuring the new songs ‘Once Twice Melody’, ‘Superstar’, ‘Pink Funeral’, and ‘Through Me’, will be released on Wednesday, November 10th.
Along with the new album’s announcement, the band have also shared a whole slew of new North American tour dates set for 2022. The trek, which begins at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE in February, will find the band crisscrossing the United States and Canada over the course of five months in the spring and summer before ending on a (sort of) hometown show in Washington D.C. at The Anthem.
The four year stretch between releases is the longest gap between Beach House studio albums in the band’s career. Earlier this year, the band collaborated with art collective Meow Wolf to provide the music for an art installation entitled Omega Mart, which currently is housed at the Area15 complex in Las Vegas.
Check out the tracklisting for Once Twice Melody, plus the band’s 2022 tour dates, down below.
Once Twice Melody tracklisting
- ‘Once Twice Melody’
- ‘Superstar’
- ‘Pink Funeral’
- ‘Through Me’
- ‘Runaway’
- ‘ESP’
- “New Romance’
- “Over And Over’
- ‘Sunset’
- ‘Only You Know’
- ‘Another Go Around’
- ‘Masquerade’
- ‘Illusion Of Forever’
- ‘Finale”
- ‘The Bells’
- ‘Hurts To Love’
- ‘Many Nights’
- ‘Modern Love Stories’
Beach House 2022 tour dates:
- 02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- 02/19 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 02/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- 02/22 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- 02/23 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
- 02/25 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
- 02/26 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
- 02/27 MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
- 03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- 03/02 Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
- 03/22 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
- 03/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
- 03/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
- 03/26 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 03/27 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
- 03/29 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
- 03/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
- 04/01 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
- 04/02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
- 04/03 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
- 04/05 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- 04/06 Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
- 04/08 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
- 04/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- 05/21 Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
- 05/23 Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
- 05/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
- 05/26 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
- 05/28 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
- 05/30 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
- 05/31 Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
- 06/02 Nimes, FR @ Paloma
- 06/04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
- 06/07 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
- 06/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
- 06/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
- 07/08 Richmond, VA @ The National
- 07/09 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
- 07/10 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
- 07/12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
- 07/13 Chicago, IL @ Radius
- 07/15 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
- 07/16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
- 07/18 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
- 07/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
- 07/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
- 07/22 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
- 07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
- 07/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem