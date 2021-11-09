Beach House announce new album 'Once Twice Melody'









Baltimore’s best dream pop phenomenon, Beach House, have announced their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody.

The new record will be the band’s first since the 2018 effort 7. The duo has also announced a unique method of distributing the new record: the 18 songs will be divided up into four different chapters and released one at a time all the way up to the official release date of February 18th.

The first chapter of the album, featuring the new songs ‘Once Twice Melody’, ‘Superstar’, ‘Pink Funeral’, and ‘Through Me’, will be released on Wednesday, November 10th.

Along with the new album’s announcement, the band have also shared a whole slew of new North American tour dates set for 2022. The trek, which begins at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE in February, will find the band crisscrossing the United States and Canada over the course of five months in the spring and summer before ending on a (sort of) hometown show in Washington D.C. at The Anthem.

The four year stretch between releases is the longest gap between Beach House studio albums in the band’s career. Earlier this year, the band collaborated with art collective Meow Wolf to provide the music for an art installation entitled Omega Mart, which currently is housed at the Area15 complex in Las Vegas.

Check out the tracklisting for Once Twice Melody, plus the band’s 2022 tour dates, down below.

Once Twice Melody tracklisting

‘Once Twice Melody’ ‘Superstar’ ‘Pink Funeral’ ‘Through Me’ ‘Runaway’ ‘ESP’ “New Romance’ “Over And Over’ ‘Sunset’ ‘Only You Know’ ‘Another Go Around’ ‘Masquerade’ ‘Illusion Of Forever’ ‘Finale” ‘The Bells’ ‘Hurts To Love’ ‘Many Nights’ ‘Modern Love Stories’

Beach House 2022 tour dates:

02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/19 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/22 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

02/23 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

02/25 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/26 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

02/27 MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

03/02 Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

03/22 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

03/26 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/27 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/29 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/01 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/03 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/05 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/06 Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

04/08 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

04/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/21 Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

05/23 Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/26 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/28 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/30 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/31 Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/02 Nimes, FR @ Paloma

06/04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/07 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

06/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre

07/08 Richmond, VA @ The National

07/09 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

07/10 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/13 Chicago, IL @ Radius

07/15 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

07/18 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/22 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem