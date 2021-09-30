Beach House confirm the release date of new album







Shoegaze/dream-pop heroes, Beach House, have confirmed that they will be releasing a new album in 2022. The news comes out of the blue and will have fans hotly anticipating next year, which is shaping up to be a busy one for the band.

The Baltimore duo is comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, and they released their last studio album, 7, back in 2018 to universal acclaim.

In a new interview with KINK.FM, the band was asked the burning question of whether they had any plans to begin touring again in the post-Covid world. The question was a necessary one as their last show was two years ago, in August 2019.

In response to the questions, Scally said: “There’s gonna be announcements very soon.” Typically opaque, Legrand added: “We hope to tour again.” Scally then explained: “I’m sure you’ve talked to bands… it’s crazy out there for next year. There’s a lot of figuring out.”

The band were then asked how they had spent lockdown. Responding to a question asking if they had picked up any new hobbies or pastimes, Scally said: “Me personally, no. I’ve just been working on the record we’re putting out next year.”

Legrand, however, discussed that she has “found a lot of solace in nature” in the days since Covid first took over. Seemingly, Scally hasn’t solely been concentrating on music, he interjected: “Oh yeah, that too. ‘Cause I’m also in the band.”

In other news, fans will get at least one chance to see Beach House perform in Europe next year. They are scheduled to perform at 2022’s edition of Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and with the discussion of the new album, this has got fans even more excited. They appear on a typically incredible lineup boasting the likes of Tame Impala, Lorde and countless others.

The Baltimore duo will perform on the first of the two weekends in June. In what is a busy period for the band, earlier this year they delivered the soundtrack for the short film Marin’s Dreams.

Listen to 7, their most recent album, below.

Comments