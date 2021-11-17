Beach Bunny unveil new video for “Oxygen”









Beach Bunny have shared a video for their new single ‘Oxygen’. The latest track follows the release of January’s Blame Game EP and was accompanied by the announcement of a new string of North American tour dates.

Directed by Sydney Ostrander, the video for ‘Oxygen’ sees frontperson Lili Trifilio bounding around her bedroom with a pink Fender Mustang – once the guitar of the grunge generation, since readopted by Gen Z’s young ’90s nostalgics. Indeed, the whole video is full of a sort of coming-of-age optimism which is undeniably infectious.

Beach Bunny have had a busy two years. Their 2020 debut Honeymoon made them one of TikTok’s self-made stars, largely thanks to their viral hit ‘Cloud 9’, which earned Artist of the Month status. Following the release of their recent EP Blame Game, Beach Bunny performed on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and also released a reissue of ‘Cloud 9 featuring appearances from Tegan and Sara.

Beach Bunny’s startling rise to fame has now culminated in a world tour. The Chicago band recently embarked on an almost entirely sold-out string of tour dates across North America, Europe, and the UK. Fear not, however, they’ve just revealed a further stint of dates in North America for 2022.

Beach Bunny’s upcoming tour will begin in Austin in April, wrapping up in Toronto in May. The following month, the band will take on Europe, where they will perform at the sold-out Primavera Sound festival in Spain. Clearly, there’s a real hunger for Beach Bunny.

Their second stint of tour dates, for example, sees the band hitting the same cities but in bigger venues. If you’re eager to catch Beach Bunny live, you can grab tickets for their 2022 tour here. You can see a full list of tour dates below, as well as the video for ‘Oxygen’.

Beach Bunny 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House

11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic

11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater

12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory

12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

02/12 – Dublin, IE @ he Workmans Club

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

02/15 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka VZW

02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuse

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn

02/24 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

02/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow – Club

04/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

04/13 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater — Oakland

04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

04/29 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/30 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine

05/02 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/06 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

05/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

05/09 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live — Albany

05/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues — Boston

05/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

05/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore — Philadelphia

05/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville

0525 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

06/02-04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05-08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat