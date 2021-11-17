Beach Bunny unveil new video for “Oxygen”

Beach Bunny have shared a video for their new single ‘Oxygen’. The latest track follows the release of January’s Blame Game EP and was accompanied by the announcement of a new string of North American tour dates.
Directed by Sydney Ostrander, the video for ‘Oxygen’ sees frontperson Lili Trifilio bounding around her bedroom with a pink Fender Mustang – once the guitar of the grunge generation, since readopted by Gen Z’s young ’90s nostalgics. Indeed, the whole video is full of a sort of coming-of-age optimism which is undeniably infectious.
Beach Bunny have had a busy two years. Their 2020 debut Honeymoon made them one of TikTok’s self-made stars, largely thanks to their viral hit ‘Cloud 9’, which earned Artist of the Month status. Following the release of their recent EP Blame Game, Beach Bunny performed on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and also released a reissue of ‘Cloud 9 featuring appearances from Tegan and Sara.
Beach Bunny’s startling rise to fame has now culminated in a world tour. The Chicago band recently embarked on an almost entirely sold-out string of tour dates across North America, Europe, and the UK. Fear not, however, they’ve just revealed a further stint of dates in North America for 2022.
Beach Bunny’s upcoming tour will begin in Austin in April, wrapping up in Toronto in May. The following month, the band will take on Europe, where they will perform at the sold-out Primavera Sound festival in Spain. Clearly, there’s a real hunger for Beach Bunny.
Their second stint of tour dates, for example, sees the band hitting the same cities but in bigger venues. If you’re eager to catch Beach Bunny live, you can grab tickets for their 2022 tour here. You can see a full list of tour dates below, as well as the video for ‘Oxygen’.
Beach Bunny 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
- 11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
- 11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
- 11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
- 11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House
- 11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
- 11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic
- 11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
- 11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater
- 12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
- 12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
- 12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
- 12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
- 12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
- 12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory
- 12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
- 12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
- 12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
- 12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
- 12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
- 12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
- 12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
- 02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
- 02/12 – Dublin, IE @ he Workmans Club
- 02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
- 02/15 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
- 02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka VZW
- 02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
- 02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!
- 02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
- 02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuse
- 02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn
- 02/24 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
- 02/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow – Club
- 04/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
- 04/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
- 04/13 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
- 04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater — Oakland
- 04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
- 04/29 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
- 04/30 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine
- 05/02 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
- 05/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
- 05/06 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
- 05/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
- 05/09 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live — Albany
- 05/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
- 05/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues — Boston
- 05/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
- 05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
- 05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
- 05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
- 05/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore — Philadelphia
- 05/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
- 05/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
- 05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
- 05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville
- 0525 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
- 05/27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
- 06/02-04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
- 06/05-08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat