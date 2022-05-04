Beach Bunny share new song 'Karaoke'









Beach Bunny - 'Karaoke' 7.1

American rock quartet Beach Bunny has returned with the latest preview of their upcoming sophomore album Emotional Creature, the guitar-heavy power-pop tune ‘Karaoke’.

It’s the band’s third offering off of Emotional Creature, with the group previously having offered up the songs ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Fire Escapae’. Like those tracks, ‘Karaoke’ has plenty of sunny melodies and upbeat rhythms to keep the band floating above the clouds, even as the song’s lyrics seem to swim in a sea of doubt.

“‘Karaoke’ is a song about having a crush – it’s about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty,” Trifilio explains in a press release. “It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

The band have good timing with the video as well, dropping the sci-fi themed visualiser on International Star Wars Day. The band is all dressed up for the occasion, with Trifilio rocking a Princess Leia outfit that’s just barely able to skirt some copyright laws. Also in the video is actor Bob Odenkirk, who gives the band a distressing message to close out the story.

The video for ‘Karaoke’ is set to be the first in a trilogy of sci-fi-focused videos, with the first episode ending with a cliffhanger for the next instalment. It’s uncertain what songs will make up the final two parts of the series, but they will certainly drop soon as Emotional Creature inches ever closer to its summer release date.

Check out the video for ‘Karaoke’ down below. Emotional Creature is set for a July 22nd release.