Beabadoobee shares vibrant new single ‘See You Soon’









Beabadoobee - ‘See You Soon’ 6.5

Beabadoobee has released a vibrant new single in ‘See You Soon’, following on from ‘Talk’ released in March. The new single can be streamed below.

‘See You Soon’ comes as the second single to preview the Dirty Hit star’s second album Beatopia (pronounced bay-a-toe-pee-uh), which will be released on July 15th.

In a press release, Beabadoobee said of the new song: “I feel like the idea behind ‘See You Soon’ is that it’s meant to make you feel like you’re tripping on shrooms. Or, I feel like the chorus especially, I want it to sound like a breath of fresh air, like, you know, like a realisation of some sort.”

She continued explaining that it was written during a period when she was “away a lot and making a lot of mistakes and doing a lot of things to help me figure a lot of stuff out. And I feel like I found the importance of doing that really, it was really therapeutic because it made me appreciate everything around me so much more.”

“Being away and being by myself with my own thoughts, it was kind of like a punch in the face. And I guess it’s just really playing along with the fact that you know, it’s OK to make mistakes, as long as it makes you a stronger person, as long as it makes everything makes sense. And it’s important to be by yourself sometimes.”

The official music video is due to be released shortly, but in the meantime, the song can be streamed below. The new track is enlightening with its vibrant keys and Beabadoobee’s rapturous vocals. The pop-orientated vocals are given a unique identity thanks to the innovative production and texturing throughout.

Beatopia is the follow-up to Beabadoobee’s 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers and, according to press material, it is “a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a seven-year-old Beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since”.

The album is available for pre-order here.