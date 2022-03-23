Beabadoobee shares brand new single 'Talk'









beabadoobee - 'Talk' 7.9

British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee has returned with the first preview of her upcoming second studio album Beatopia with the new single ‘Talk’.

“I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album,” the artist explained in a press release. “I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time.”

“Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging,” she continues. “It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and it’s whatever, so you do it anyway”.

If you were a fan of the throwback guitar rock sounds that made up Beabadoobee’s previous LP, Fake It Flowers, then you’ll definitely be on board with ‘Talk’. Featuring the perfect mix of early 2000s Moog-like synths and bass tones straight out of the alt-rock boom of the 1990s, ‘Talk’ is a modern re-interpretation of a classic sonic signature.

Beabadoobee has explained that she wanted the new album to sound “very 2006”, explaining that “it’s a lot of different vibes. There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well. I’ve been working with my guitarist Jacob and using a lot of teenage engineering, drum machines, mixtures of guitars. It’s been really fun.”

Check out the video for ‘Talk’ down below. Beatopia is set for a July 15th release.