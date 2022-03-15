New Beabadoobee album to be called ‘Beatopia’









Beabadoobee has revealed that the title of her forthcoming second studio album is Beatopia. The Filipino-British singer-songwriter has been teasing the follow-up to her 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers and last year’s Our Extended Play EP for a while, and it’s expected to land later this year.

Beabadoobee revealed the news in a series of billboards which she shared to Twitter. “BEATOPIA the name of my record,” she told fans, adding that she and guitarist Jacob “went a bit crazy making it”.

“I can’t wait for it to be yours to hear,” she added. See the billboards and sign up for news via Beabadoobee’s website below.

In a recent interview, Beabadoobee promised that the new album sounds “very 2006” – when she was only six years of age. Speaking to Alt Press, she identified the different sounds and styles she’s hoping to achieve on the new album.

“It’s a lot of different vibes,” she said. “There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well. I’ve been working with my guitarist Jacob and using a lot of teenage engineering, drum machines, mixtures of guitars. It’s been really fun. I don’t know how to explain it, but it sounds very 2006. [Laughs.] I feel like this new album is what I am meant to sound like.”

The new teaser came after Beabadoobee revealed last year that every single song is very different on her new album. “I think the next record every single song is in a whole completely different world, I’ve never made such different songs in one piece of music before,” she said.

Last month, Beabadoobee teamed up with Cavetown for the collaborative single ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’. Listen to the new single below.