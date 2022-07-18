Listen to Beabadoobee cover The Strokes track ‘The Adults Are Talking’









Beabadoobee has covered The Strokes number ‘Adults Of Talking’, a track that is famously featured on the band’s 2020 album, The New Abnormal.

The version appears on the deluxe edition of her new album, Beatopia, which is available exclusively on Apple Music. Titled, The Antidote Version, the project features three live versions of album tracks which appears alongside her take on The Strokes.

The album’s title was born out of an imaginary world that Bea built in her head when she was seven years old, which she chose to revisit 14-years-later. This fictional land was her happy place. Now, she’s made Beatopia a reality.

In a 6.8 review of Beatopia, Far Out wrote: “Ultimately, Beatopia represents a generation obsessed with late 1990s and early 2000s indie and pop. The result is a record that shifts between slow patient efforts and brusque fuzz pop”.

The review added: “It cements Beatrice Laus’ place in the contemporary alt-pop movement and takes her from ‘one to watch’ to ‘one who will continue to rise to stardom’, even if that stardom will inevitably come from a stream of teenagers who struggle to create a unique and original definition of their own generation.”

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee is to tour the UK and Ireland tour in the autumn, which begins at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 4th. The run continues for a fortnight before concluding at the O2 Brixton Academy on October 19th.

See the tour dates below.

Beabadoobee tour dates

October 2022:

4 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

8 – UEA, Norwich

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – NX, Newcastle

13 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

14 – Foundry, Sheffield

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

19 – O2 Brixton Academy, London