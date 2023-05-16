Bdrmm share new single ‘Pulling Stitches’









Bdrmm have shared the final single from their upcoming album I Don’t Know, which they dubbed one of their “personal favourites from the record”. Recorded with Alex Greaves at The Nave in Leeds, the track is an ode to classic shoegaze, influenced by My Bloody Valentine, the Jesus and Mary Chain and Slowdive.

From its first fuzzy strum, the sonic influence of these shoegaze pioneers on ‘Pulling Stitches’ is clear. The Hull quartet immediately plunge into heavy, distorted guitar, channelling Loveless in all its droning glory. But then, the Kevin Shields-esque chords fade away to reveal a thinner, more restrained sound. Ryan Smith’s vocals are left to float above light, playful percussion. As the instrumentation veers into softer territories, Smith’s dreamy lyrics contemplate second chances and starting anew.

The hazy guitars kick back in, and bdrmm blend modern indie with the heavier, classic shoegazing sound. Smith’s vocals become a part of the instrumentation, fading into the fuzziness. Their masterful experimentation with dynamics coupled with Greaves’ production gives the track a familiar fullness present throughout their discography. ‘Pulling Stitches’ further cements bdrmm as a band who are more than qualified to lead the shoegaze renaissance.

Singer-guitarist Ryan Smith shared his memory of recording the track. He said: “I remember the exact day that we wrote this track. We were in the practise room, and I just started playing the first two chords, incorporating the bend as if I was literally winking at Kevin Shields, and Conor just looked at me like, “This is the one”. I think we finished the track on that day. It’s amazing when those moments happen, and it reminds you of why you do this. It’s so obviously the shoegaze adoration within us.”

A video by Chris Tomsett accompanies the release, with further references to MBV in its distorted visual style. Bdrmm took to Instagram to share further details on the making of the video, stating: “A selection of footage from messing around in Lord Line, an abandoned factory in our home town of Hull that’s been distorted beyond belief – it’s the perfect visual analogy signifying the beautiful haze that we managed to capture in the studio.”

The full album, I Don’t Know, is scheduled for release on June 30th via independent label Rock Action Records. Bdrmm have also announced a run of in-stores around the album and a European tour this autumn.

