The BBC announce unprecedented Rolling Stones season to mark 60th anniversary









To mark 60 years of The Rolling Stones, the BBC is celebrating the iconic British rockers with an eclectic mix of programming across their television, radio, and digital platforms this summer.

The main feature will be a world-exclusive four-part series of films, entitled My Life as a Rolling Stone, which will premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer, produced by the celebrated Mercury Studios.

The series will tell the story of The Rolling Stones, by viewing the band through the musicianship of each member, diving into their personalities, passions and memories of 60 years in one of the most important bands of all time. Each is an hour long and will present an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts. In their announcement, the BBC made clear that this is to be an unprecedented celebration of The Rolling Stones.

Notably, the story of the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away in August last year, will be told via a series of tributes from his bandmates and peers, as well as archive interviews.

The films are comprised of newly-filmed interviews with the band, as well as a list of iconic artists who owe a lot to them, including Slash, Steven Tyler, Chrissie Hynde and Tina Turner, to name but a few. The series is directed by the award-winning filmmakers Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor, the minds behind Bill Wyman, The Quiet One and Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special, respectively.

The manager of The Rolling Stones, Joyce Smith, told the BBC: “We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band.”

Adding to the excitement, Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, explained this landmark occasion: “What better year for the BBC, in its centenary year, to pay tribute to and celebrate one of the world’s most significant rock groups, in their 60th anniversary year. The Rolling Stones have been ambassadors for great British rock ‘n’ roll for decades and are loved the world over, so I’m thrilled that the BBC is able to present this very special season of programming, including the world-exclusive TV series, to our audiences.”

It’s shaping up to be one hell of a summer.

Listen to ‘Paint It, Black’ below.