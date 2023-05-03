Baxter Dury shares new single ‘Celebrate Me’









Baxter Dury has shared the visuals for his new single ‘Celebrate Me’.

The track is the latest effort to be taken from his forthcoming seventh-studio album I Thought I Was Better Than You. The upcoming release is available on June 2nd, 2023, via Heavenly Recordings. Paul White produced the record, known for his work in Golden Rules, and his collaborations with Danny Brown and Charli XCX.

Baxter describes ‘Celebrate Me’ as “a stream of consciousness rant about being predictably bohemian, west London-ish and attention seeking.” Dury begins the song in characteristic fashion with the line, “He’s a brave man, eating hummus in the morning.”

The new single follows ‘Aylesbury Boy’, which features characters Dury compared to the cast of Studio Ghibli’s classic animated movie Spirited Away.

I Thought I Was Better Than You will be available in several vinyl variations, including standard black, translucent pink and a Rough Trade exclusive in blue. This year, Dury will embark on an extensive tour of the United Kingdom, not before supporting Pulp during three of their reunion shows this summer, including Finsbury Park. Dury’s headline tour begins on October 10th in Brighton and culminates on October 18th at The Roundhouse in London.

Watch the new video for ‘Celebrate Me’ below.