Baxter Dury shares new song ‘Aylesbury Boy’ and announces seventh album,  ‘I Thought I Was Better Than You’

British musician Baxter Dury has released a new track, ‘Aylesbury Boy’, the first single from his upcoming seventh studio album, I Thought I Was Better Than You.

The album, which follows 2020’s The Night Chancers, is set for release on June 2nd, 2023, via Heavenly Recordings. Paul White produced the record, known for his collaborations with popular musicians such as Danny Brown and Charli XCX.

Alongside Dury’s frequent collaborator Madeline Hart, the album will also feature Eska and JGrrey, the latter of whom has recently shared a track featuring Kojey Radical.

Hart and JGrrey appear on ‘Aylesbury Boy’, which opens with a funk-inspired bass. Dury spouts observational lines in his dry-witted London drawl, infused with light humour and self-awareness, such as “Who’s thinner than who?/Who’s speaking more low brow?” and “And all the posh kids go ‘Yah’.”

The track maintains a minimal sound, allowing Dury’s astute words to dominate, although the hip-hop-inspired drums punch through the soundscape with intense immediacy. The singer also references Spirited Away with the lines “Day ghosts raised by long faces.” According to Dury, “This song is about coming from one place and arriving at another without fitting in to either, and I think of these people like characters from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.”

I Thought I Was Better Than You will be available in several vinyl variations, including standard black, translucent pink and a Rough Trade exclusive in blue. This year, Dury will embark on an extensive tour of the United Kingdom, not before supporting Pulp during three of their reunion shows this summer, including Finsbury Park. He will also support Blur in Lokeren, Belgium.

Dury’s UK tour will begin on October 10th, 2023, in Brighton before ending on October 18th at London’s Roundhouse, one of his biggest headline shows to date.

Listen to ‘Aylesbury Boy’ below.