Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy postpones David Bowie tribute tour for medical reasons









Bauhaus vocalist Peter Murphy has rescheduled his David Bowie tribute tour "due to an unexpected medical procedure".

Murphy was due to tour in April alongside guitarist Adrian Belew, however, the dates have now been pushed back until October and November. In a statement, his representatives said: “Celebrating David Bowie has announced that the U.S. tour has been rescheduled to October and November 2023. Singer Peter Murphy has undergone an unexpected medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned.

“He is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall. Initial reconfirmed dates are presented below. The tour producers are diligently exploring all options to stage performances in the cities that have been on-sale, alongside adding other markets due to popular demand. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.”

In addition to moving the shows, Murphy has added extra dates to the tour which will now begin in Tacoma at the Temple Theatre on October 10th. The run of shows concludes at the OH Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on November 22nd.

The tour has been organised by musical director Angelo ‘Scrote’ Bundini, who previously said: “I’m thrilled to honour David again with this new explosive collection of truly unique and brilliant artists and musicians. This new show represents two sides of Bowie. With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favourites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

See the full list of updated tour dates below.

